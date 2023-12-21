A dozen of our purple Ube Cinnamon Rolls ready to go into your oven on Christmas morning! We'll send you with our house-made frosting and toasted coconut, you'll have to add your own zest! We recommend orange and lime. Holiday Pre-Orders can be picked up December 23 from 9am-2pm. PLEASE NOTE: All orders must be placed by December 21. Please choose December 23 as the pick up day when placing your order.