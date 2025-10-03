Blueberry Creamed Honey

$0

Out of Stock 1

Introducing our delicious Blueberry Creamed Honey, a natural and clean spread perfect for all your snacking needs. This natural, raw honey is combined with 100% natural blueberry powder to create a delightful burst of fruity flavor in every spoonful. Made with only the finest ingredients, this Blueberry Creamed Honey is free of any artificial additives, making it the perfect guilt-free treat. Spread it on toast, drizzle it over yogurt, or add it to your favorite dessert for a sweet and natural touch. Taste the goodness of real honey and pure powdered blueberries in every spoonful of our Blueberry Creamed Honey.