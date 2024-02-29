HoneyBee Bruncherie
Common Addresses: HHS- 1020 New York Street // HMS- 1105 Bridge Street // HES- 1100 Central Street
Breakfast
Best of Brunch
Big Breakfasts
A La Carte
Lunch
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Fruit & Cheese Flatbread$10.00
- Brunch Burger$11.00
- Hum-BLT$10.00
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
- Thai Like Salad$10.00
- Winter Salad$9.00
- Soup- BowlOut of stock
- Soup- CupOut of stock
- Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
Merch
Retail Items
- Honey Spoon Sucker$0.50
- Bumbleberry Honey Cream$8.40
- Bumbleberry Honey Straws$9.80
- Mike's Hot Honey$12.00
- Adoboloco Hot Sauce$12.00
- Rishi Tea Box$7.70
- Rishi Tea Single Satchet$1.00
- Humboldt Honey$11.00
- Honey Dippers$3.00
- Honey Acres Hot Mustard$7.00
- Cirque Coffee$14.00
- Honey Acres Vanilla Honey Spread$8.75
- Queen Bee Chest RubOut of stock
- Lotion Bar$6.30
- Small Candle$11.20
- Bee's Wrap- Produce Bags$24.99
- Bee's Wrap- Snack & Sandwich$14.99
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (3)$19.99
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (5)$24.99
- Bee's Wrap- Lunch Pack$19.99
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Large$6.99
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Medium$6.49
- Honeybee Stickers$3.00
- Malvi Marshmallow- S'mores$2.62
- Malvi Marshmallow- Honey$3.15
- Lip Balm$3.00
- Coco Bee Candle- Mimosa$16.80
Coco Bee Candle- Mimosa
Organic Beeswax & Coconut Oil Candles Scented with Premium Oils Mimosa is a tart blend of champagne bubbles with crisp apples, grapefruit juice and orange peel. Our oils are phthalate, paraben, acetone and color dye free so they burn clean without all that black soot! Oils are also cosmetic grade, meaning they are tested and approved for use by the FDA and IFRA Full scent descriptions available on our website: thecocobeeco.com These candles are hand poured in house, small batch style, at our little shop on main street in Colfax, WA. Every candle is made with locally sourced beeswax, organic coconut oil and a custom blend of oils. We do not use high heat, bleach or binders. Please remember to never leave a candle unattended and secure them out of reach in between uses. Size 8oz - Burn Time 25-35 Hours *Burn Time Varies on Temperature, Length of Burn Per Use, Humidity and Proper Wick Trimming. Our wicks are pure Hemp + Cotton.