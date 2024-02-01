Enjoy some of Humboldt's best with the one you love! Choose where you'd like to stay, either the Bijou Apartment or one of the Rooms at The Bailey and receive a gift card for dinner at Cozy's Grindhouse, Drinks at The Hitching Post and brunch at Honeybee Bruncherie. Make your stay even more special, and romantic, with local upgrades, including fresh flowers from Hometown Floral and an in-room massage from local, licensed massage therapist, Corey Whitcomb.