Mini-Snapdragon {Antirrhinum majus} Rose-pink clusters of flowers on sturdy stems named for the flower head which, when laterally squeezed, is reminiscent of the head of a dragon opening its mouth. To encourage more blossoms, pinch off old blooms. Complete to grow kit in a leak proof bag a perfect gift for her, Valentine's Day or any nature lover. Includes: seed, OMRI listed soil, OMRI coconut husks for drainage, directions.

