A wonderful mix of eighteen varieties of flowers noted for their beauty and ability to attract honeybee's. In cool climates, plant in spring, early summer or late fall. Fall planting should be late enough so that seeds do not germinate until spring. In mild climates, for best results, plant in fall. Includes: 18 seed varieties, growing directions. Flowers.(1) Annual Candytuft,(2) Lance-Leaved Coreopsis,(3) Purple Coneflower, (4) Dwarf Cosmos, (5) California Poppy (6) Indian Blanket, (7) Baby Blue-Eyes,(8) Corn Poppy, (9) Rocky Mountain Beeplant, (10) Globe Gilia, (11) Lacy Phacelia, (12) Spiderwort, (13) Sweet Alyssum Tall White, (14) White Rockcress, (15) Giant Purple Hyssop, (16) New England Aster, (17) Bergamot, (18) Prairie Coneflower. zones. 4–9 | seed. 15 g | coverage. 125 sq. ft.

