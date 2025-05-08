HoneyBee Bruncherie
Breakfast
Best of Brunch
Benny At The Bailey
Wolferman's English muffin, maple glazed ham, tomato, poached eggs, Prosecco hollandaise, pink peppercorn, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes$15.00
600 Miles to Denver Omelette
sautéed ham, onions & bell peppers, queso blanco, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes // gluten free$13.00
French Toast
custard-soaked house brioche, pastry cream, spicy mango, broken raspberries, coconut, banana chips, lime zest$11.00
Broke Millennial Avocado Toast
grilled bread, avocado puree, fresh avocado, cherry tomato, sunny egg, cilantro, everything spice$11.00
Quiche Laurieann
bacon, gruyere, sage, thyme, lemon salt, cherry tomato // gluten free$10.00
Chile Relleno Quiche
roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese in a buttery crust, topped with sour cream and pico de gallo$9.00
Big Breakfasts
Steak & Eggs
sous vide flank steak, scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, chimichurri, roasted peanut, feta, chili oil // gluten free$16.00
Breakfast Chimichanga
fried burrito with house chorizo, scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, queso blanco, avocado puree, cilantro$14.00
All-American Breakfast
two eggs, crispy potatoes, mini pancake stack, and bacon or sausage links$14.00
Breakfast Bowl
crispy potatoes topped with queso, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, fresh pico$14.00
Chilaquiles
el pollo verde, a sunny egg, tortilla chips, pepper sauce, queso blanco, avocado cream, pickled onions, cilantro, lime // gluten free$13.00
Saturday Morning Cartoons
three Cap'n Crunch pancakes, broken pop-tarts, blueberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, condensed milk$10.00
Small Plates
Itsy-Bitsy Breakfast Bowl
half order of crispy breakfast potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, bacon bits, pico de Gallo$7.00
Petite French Toast
custard-soaked house brioche, pastry cream, spicy mango, broken raspberries, coconut, banana chips, lime zest$5.00
Mini Benny
one half of a Wolferman's English muffin, maple glazed ham, tomato, poached egg, Prosecco Hollandaise, pink peppercorn, chives // served with half order of crispy breakfast potatoes$7.00
Short Stack
mini pancake stack served with your choice of bacon or sausage$6.00
A La Carte
Eggs
side of eggs$3.00
Bacon
side of bacon$3.00
Toast
side of toast$3.00
Sausage
side of sausage$4.00
Crispy Potatoes
side of potatoes$4.00
Mini Pancake Stack
three mini pancakes$4.00
Ube Cinnamon Roll
our signature purrple roll topped with coconut & citrus$5.00
Side of Fruit$3.00
Side of Avocado$1.50
Milk & Cereal$4.00
Lunch
Deviled Egg Flight
Two of each flavor: Ham & Pink Peppercorn // ham, pink peppercorn, thyme Bacon & Blue // crumbled blue cheese & bacon, sautéed asparagus Bloody Mary // Old Bay Seasoning, bacon, carrots & celery Sriracha & Black Truffle$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
panko-fried tenderloin, muenster cheese, fresh apple slaw, honey mustard on toasted brioche$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, honey smoked bacon, melted havarti, spinach & spring mix, tomato jam, chipotle aioli on toasted brioche$12.00
Brunch Burger
4 oz local beef smash burger, fried egg, cheddar, peanut sauce, blackberry bacon jam with onion on toasted brioche$12.00
Hum-BLT
honey smoked bacon, lettuce, orange marmalade aioli, tomato on shokupan$11.00
Mexican Street Corn Flatbread
house-made flatbed, roasted corn, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, garlicky lime crema, fresh cilantro, chili powder$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Tenders
breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side$11.00
Salmon Salad
spring mix & spinach, smoked salmon, roasted cherry tomatoes, caper berries, pickled onions, a poached egg, everything seasoning & tzatziki sauce // served with toast$13.00
Chef Salad
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, diced ham, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, croutons, hard boiled egg, house-made buttermilk ranch$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
popcorn chicken, buffalo cream sauce, bacon bits, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomato, red onions, buttermilk ranch$12.00
Thai Like Salad
sauteed chicken, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeno, radish, scallion, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons sesame vinaigrette // Gluten Free$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
Side Salad$4.00
Merch
Retail Items
Mike's Hot Honey$12.00
Adoboloco Hot Sauce$12.00
Humboldt Honey$11.00
Cirque Coffee$14.00
Bee's Wrap- Produce Bags$24.00
Bee's Wrap- Lunch Pack$19.00
Bee's Wrap- Single- Large$7.00
Herb Garden
This Garden Maker is a tested favorite, and the perfect addition to any garden, windowsill, or kitchen. A classic collection of 8 organic culinary herbs {basil, parsley, garlic chives, oregano, dill, cilantro, thyme, sage} to grow in containers or garden space. Chosen for their ease in growing as well as their culinary versatility and ornamental value. Includes: 8 varieties of organic seed, recycled US steel case, garden stakes, pencil, directions.$24.00
Mixology Cube Mini$7.00
Flavored Syrups$6.50
Silicone Kids Cup
The Saturday Baby silicone kids cup is designed with an exclusive lid plug meaning less mess for you with fewer spills and a tighter fit for the straw. Dishwasher safe, FDA approved, BPA, PVC and BPS free, holds 6oz$12.00
Coro Uncured Salami
Available in 4 flavors: Finocchiona // fennel, a touch of curry, black pepper Hot Sopressata // a kick of cayenne Orange Cardamom // cardamom, orange peel, red chili flakes Mole // cocoa, cinnamon, chipotle$12.99
Bee Healed
All natural healing salve made from our very own beeswax. This first aid salve is great for burns, cuts, scraps, chapped lips and cracked skin (do not consume). A little goes a long way! To ensure top quality, all Bee Healed products are hand poured and created in small batches. Available in 1 oz tin or chapstick, great for travel or to throw in your bag before leaving the house.$6.00
Original Creamed Honey
Honey! Made with only one clean, natural ingredient, honey! With no added preservatives or artificial flavors, this flavorful treat that is perfect for spreading on toast, drizzling over yogurt, or even as a simple sweetener for your favorite recipes. Enjoy the natural goodness of this product, knowing that it contains no unnecessary additives or fillers. Try our Original Creamed Honey for a taste of pure, natural sweetness.$8.00
Caramel Whipped Honey
Nate's Nectar Creamed Honey is our natural raw honey that has been mixed to create a spread at room temperature. It is great on pastries, fruits, crackers, or by itself! To ensure the quality of our product, all creamed honey is created in small batches. Creamed Honey has a two-year shelf life and there are no added preservatives.$8.00
Blackberry Creamed Honey
Introducing our delicious Blackberry Creamed Honey, a natural and clean spread perfect for all your snacking needs. This natural, raw honey is combined with 100% natural blackberry powder to create a delightful burst of fruity flavor in every spoonful. Made with only the finest ingredients, this Blackberry Creamed Honey is free of any artificial additives, making it the perfect guilt-free treat. Spread it on toast, drizzle it over yogurt, or add it to your favorite dessert for a sweet and natural touch. Taste the goodness of real honey and pure powdered blackberries in every spoonful of our Blackberry Creamed Honey.$8.00
Blueberry Creamed Honey
Introducing our delicious Blueberry Creamed Honey, a natural and clean spread perfect for all your snacking needs. This natural, raw honey is combined with 100% natural blueberry powder to create a delightful burst of fruity flavor in every spoonful. Made with only the finest ingredients, this Blueberry Creamed Honey is free of any artificial additives, making it the perfect guilt-free treat. Spread it on toast, drizzle it over yogurt, or add it to your favorite dessert for a sweet and natural touch. Taste the goodness of real honey and pure powdered blueberries in every spoonful of our Blueberry Creamed Honey.$8.00