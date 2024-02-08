HoneyBee Bruncherie
Fall in Love with Humboldt
Breakfast
Best of Brunch
- Benny At The Bailey$14.00
Wolferman's English muffin, maple glazed ham, tomato, poached eggs, Prosecco hollandaise, pink peppercorn, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes
- 600 Miles to Denver Omelette$12.00
sautéed ham, onions & bell peppers, queso blanco, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes // gluten free
- Focaccia Scramble$10.00
house-made focaccia, cashew pesto, ricotta scrambled eggs, Grana Padano, fresh tomato salad
- Fall French Toast$10.00
custard-soaked house brioche, pastry cream, candied pecans, red wine soaked pears, applesauce syrup
- Quiche Laurieann$9.00
bacon, gruyere, sage, thyme, lemon salt, cherry tomato // gluten free
- Broke Millennial Avocado Toast$9.00
grilled bread, avocado puree, fresh avocado, cherry tomato, sunny egg, cilantro, everything spice
- Saturday Morning Cartoons$8.00
three Cap'n Crunch pancakes, broken pop-tarts, blueberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, condensed milk
Big Breakfasts
- Steak & Eggs$15.00
sous vide flank steak, scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, chimichurri, roasted peanut, feta, chili oil // gluten free
- Breakfast Chimichanga$13.00
fried burrito with house chorizo, scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, queso blanco, avocado cream, cilantro
- Chilaquiles$13.00
el pollo verde, a sunny egg, tortilla chips, pepper sauce, queso blanco, avocado cream, pickled onions, cilantro, lime // gluten free
- Breakfast Bowl$13.00
crispy potatoes topped with queso, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, fresh pico
- All-American Breakfast$12.00
two eggs, crispy potatoes, mini pancake stack, and bacon orr sausage links
A La Carte
- Eggs$3.00
side of eggs
- Bacon$3.00
side of bacon
- Toast$3.00
side of toast
- Sausage$4.00
side of sausage
- Crispy Potatoes$4.00
side of potatoes
- Mini Pancake Stack$4.00
three mini pancakes
- Ube Cinnamon Roll$4.00
our signature purrple roll topped with coconut & citrus
- Side of Fruit$3.00
- Side of Avocado$1.50
Sausage
Lunch
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
panko-fried tenderloin, muenster cheese, fresh apple slaw, honey mustard on toasted brioche
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
honey smoked bacon, melted havarti, spinach & spring mix, tomato jam, chipolte aioli on toasted brioche
- Fruit & Cheese Flatbread$10.00
house-made flatbread, fig marmalade, hot honey & balsamic caramelized onions, raspberries, blackberries, jalapenos, goat cheese, basil mint, lemon salt
- Brunch Burger$11.00
4 oz local beef smash burger, fried egg, cheddar, peanut sauce, blackberry bacon jam with onion on toasted brioche
- Hum-BLT$10.00
honey smoked bacon, lettuce, orange marmalade aioli, heirloom tomato on shokupan
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
popcorn chicken, buffalo cream sauce, bacon bits, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomato, red onions, buttermilk ranch
- Thai Like Salad$10.00
sauteed chicken, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeno, radish, scallion, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons sesame vinaigrette // Gluten Free
- Winter Salad$9.00
spinach & spring mix, purple cabbage, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette
- Soup- Bowl$8.00Out of stock
Chicken Orzo shown
- Soup- Cup$5.00Out of stock
Chicken Orzo
- Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
Merch
Retail Items
- Honey Spoon Sucker$0.50
- Bumbleberry Honey Cream$8.40
- Bumbleberry Honey Straws$9.80
- Mike's Hot Honey$12.00
- Adoboloco Hot Sauce$12.00
- Rishi Tea Box$7.70
- Rishi Tea Single Satchet$1.00
- Humboldt Honey$11.00
- Honey Dippers$3.00
- Honey Acres Hot Mustard$7.00
- Cirque Coffee$14.00
- Honey Acres Vanilla Honey Spread$8.75
- Queen Bee Chest Rub$18.00Out of stock
- Lotion Bar$9.00
- Small Candle$16.00
- Bee's Wrap- Produce Bags$24.99
- Bee's Wrap- Snack & Sandwich$14.99
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (3)$19.99
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (5)$24.99
- Bee's Wrap- Lunch Pack$19.99
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Large$6.99
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Medium$6.49
- Honeybee Stickers$3.00
- Malvi Marshmallow- S'mores$3.75
- Malvi Marshmallow- Honey$4.50
- Lip Balm$3.00