HoneyBee Bruncherie
Breakfast
Best of Brunch
- Benny At The Bailey$14.00
Wolferman's English muffin, maple glazed ham, tomato, poached eggs, Prosecco hollandaise, pink peppercorn, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes
- 600 Miles to Denver Omelette$12.00
sautéed ham, onions & bell peppers, queso blanco, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes // gluten free
- Focaccia Scramble$10.00
house-made focaccia, cashew pesto, ricotta scrambled eggs, Grana Padano, fresh tomato salad
- Fall French Toast$10.00
custard-soaked house brioche, pastry cream, candied pecans, red wine soaked pears, applesauce syrup
- Quiche Laurieann$9.00Out of stock
bacon, gruyere, sage, thyme, lemon salt, cherry tomato // gluten free
- Broke Millennial Avocado Toast$9.00
grilled bread, avocado puree, fresh avocado, cherry tomato, sunny egg, cilantro, everything spice
- Saturday Morning Cartoons$8.00
three Cap'n Crunch pancakes, broken pop-tarts, blueberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, condensed milk
Big Breakfasts
- Steak & Eggs$15.00
sous vide flank steak, scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, chimichurri, roasted peanut, feta, chili oil // gluten free
- Breakfast Chimichanga$13.00
fried burrito with house chorizo, scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, queso blanco, avocado cream, cilantro
- Chilaquiles$13.00
el pollo verde, a sunny egg, tortilla chips, pepper sauce, queso blanco, avocado cream, pickled onions, cilantro, lime // gluten free
- Breakfast Bowl$13.00
crispy potatoes topped with queso, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, fresh pico
- All-American Breakfast$12.00
two eggs, crispy potatoes, mini pancake stack, and bacon orr sausage links
Breakfast Bowl
crispy potatoes topped with queso, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, fresh pico
A La Carte
- Eggs$3.00
side of eggs
- Honey Bacon$3.00
side of bacon
- Toast$3.00
side of toast
- Maple Sausage Links$4.00
side of sausage
- Crispy Potatoes$4.00
side of potatoes
- Mini Pancake Stack$4.00
three mini pancakes
- Ube Cinnamon Roll$5.00
our signature purrple roll topped with coconut & citrus
- Side of Fruit$3.00
Lunch
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
panko-fried tenderloin, muenster cheese, fresh apple slaw, honey mustard on toasted brioche
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
honey smoked bacon, melted havarti, spinach & spring mix, tomato jam, chipolte aioli on toasted brioche
- Fruit & Cheese Flatbread$10.00
house-made flatbread, fig marmalade, hot honey & balsamic caramelized onions, raspberries, blackberries, jalapenos, goat cheese, basil mint, lemon salt
- Brunch Burger$11.00
4 oz local beef smash burger, fried egg, cheddar, peanut sauce, blackberry bacon jam with onion on toasted brioche
- Hum-BLT$10.00
honey smoked bacon, lettuce, orange marmalade aioli, heirloom tomato on shokupan
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
popcorn chicken, buffalo cream sauce, bacon bits, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomato, red onions, buttermilk ranch
- Thai Like Salad$10.00
sauteed chicken, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeno, radish, scallion, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons sesame vinaigrette // Gluten Free
- Winter Salad$9.00Out of stock
spinach & spring mix, purple cabbage, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette
- Soup- Bowl$8.00
Chicken Orzo shown
- Soup- Cup$5.00
Butternut Squash shown
- Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
Holiday Pre-Order
- Baked- Dozen Ube Cinnamon Rolls$30.00
A dozen of our purple Ube Cinnamon Rolls baked and ready to go to whatever holiday event you're attending! Topped with our house-made frosting, toasted coconut, orange & lime zest. Holiday Pre-Orders can be picked up December 23 from 9am-2pm. PLEASE NOTE: All orders must be placed by December 21. Please choose December 23 as the pick up day when placing your order.
- Take & Bake- Dozen Ube Cinnamon Rolls$30.00
A dozen of our purple Ube Cinnamon Rolls ready to go into your oven on Christmas morning! We'll send you with our house-made frosting and toasted coconut, you'll have to add your own zest! We recommend orange and lime. Holiday Pre-Orders can be picked up December 23 from 9am-2pm. PLEASE NOTE: All orders must be placed by December 21. Please choose December 23 as the pick up day when placing your order.
- Whole Quiche Laurieann$38.00
Treat your friends & family with our delicious Quiche Laurieann- bacon, gruyere, sage, thyme and lemon salt baked in a buttery, gluten-free pie crust. We'll send you with shredded Grana Padano cheese and sliced cherry tomatoes to top it with. Holiday Pre-Orders can be picked up December 23 from 9am-2pm. PLEASE NOTE: All orders must be placed by December 21. Please choose December 23 as the pick up day when placing your order.
