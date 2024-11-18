HoneyBee Bruncherie
Breakfast
Best of Brunch
- Benny At The Bailey
Wolferman's English muffin, maple glazed ham, tomato, poached eggs, Prosecco hollandaise, pink peppercorn, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes$14.00
- 600 Miles to Denver Omelette
sautéed ham, onions & bell peppers, queso blanco, chives // served with crispy breakfast potatoes // gluten free$12.00
- Focaccia Scramble
house-made focaccia, cashew pesto, ricotta scrambled eggs, Grana Padano, fresh tomato salad$10.00
- Fall French Toast
custard-soaked house brioche, pastry cream, candied pecans, red wine poached pears, applesauce syrup$10.00
- Quiche Laurieann
bacon, gruyere, sage, thyme, lemon salt, cherry tomato // gluten free$9.00
- Broke Millennial Avocado Toast
grilled bread, avocado puree, fresh avocado, cherry tomato, sunny egg, cilantro, everything spice$9.00
- Saturday Morning Cartoons
three Cap'n Crunch pancakes, broken pop-tarts, blueberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, condensed milk$8.00
Big Breakfasts
- Steak & Eggs
sous vide flank steak, scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, chimichurri, roasted peanut, feta, chili oil // gluten free$15.00
- Breakfast Chimichanga
fried burrito with house chorizo, scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, queso blanco, avocado puree, cilantro$13.00
- Chilaquiles
el pollo verde, a sunny egg, tortilla chips, pepper sauce, queso blanco, avocado cream, pickled onions, cilantro, lime // gluten free$13.00
- Breakfast Bowl
crispy potatoes topped with queso, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, fresh pico$13.00
- All-American Breakfast
two eggs, crispy potatoes, mini pancake stack, and bacon or sausage links$12.00
A La Carte
- Eggs
side of eggs$3.00
- Bacon
side of bacon$3.00
- Toast
side of toast$3.00
- Sausage
side of sausage$4.00
- Crispy Potatoes
side of potatoes$4.00
- Mini Pancake Stack
three mini pancakes$4.00
- Ube Cinnamon Roll
our signature purrple roll topped with coconut & citrus$5.00
- Side of Fruit$3.00
- Side of Avocado$1.50
- Milk & Cereal$4.00
Lunch
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
panko-fried tenderloin, muenster cheese, fresh apple slaw, honey mustard on toasted brioche$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, honey smoked bacon, melted havarti, spinach & spring mix, tomato jam, chipotle aioli on toasted brioche$11.00
- Brunch Burger
4 oz local beef smash burger, fried egg, cheddar, peanut sauce, blackberry bacon jam with onion on toasted brioche$11.00
- Hum-BLT
honey smoked bacon, lettuce, orange marmalade aioli, tomato on shokupan$10.00
- Mexican Street Corn Flatbread
house-made flatbed, roasted corn, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, garlicky lime crema, fresh cilantro, chili powder$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tenders
breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
popcorn chicken, buffalo cream sauce, bacon bits, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomato, red onions, buttermilk ranch$10.00
- Thai Like Salad
sauteed chicken, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeno, radish, scallion, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons sesame vinaigrette // Gluten Free$10.00
- Winter Salad
spinach & spring mix, purple cabbage, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette // GF$9.00
- Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Monday Special
November 18: B&G // scratch-made citrus thyme biscuits and pepper gravy, sausage links & fresh fruit salad$12.00
Merch
Retail Items
- Mike's Hot Honey$12.00
- Adoboloco Hot Sauce$12.00
- Rishi Tea Box$7.70
- Humboldt Honey$11.00
- Honey Dippers$3.00
- Cirque Coffee$14.00
- Bee's Wrap- Produce Bags$24.00
- Bee's Wrap- Snack & Sandwich$14.00
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (3)$19.00
- Bee's Wrap- Bundle (5)$24.00
- Bee's Wrap- Lunch Pack$19.00
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Large$7.00
- Bee's Wrap- Single- Medium$7.00
- Malvi Marshmallow- S'mores$2.62OUT OF STOCK
- Lip Balm$3.00
- Coco Bee Candle- Mimosa
Organic Beeswax & Coconut Oil Candles Scented with Premium Oils Mimosa is a tart blend of champagne bubbles with crisp apples, grapefruit juice and orange peel. Our oils are phthalate, paraben, acetone and color dye free so they burn clean without all that black soot! Oils are also cosmetic grade, meaning they are tested and approved for use by the FDA and IFRA Full scent descriptions available on our website: thecocobeeco.com These candles are hand poured in house, small batch style, at our little shop on main street in Colfax, WA. Every candle is made with locally sourced beeswax, organic coconut oil and a custom blend of oils. We do not use high heat, bleach or binders. Please remember to never leave a candle unattended and secure them out of reach in between uses. Size 8oz - Burn Time 25-35 Hours *Burn Time Varies on Temperature, Length of Burn Per Use, Humidity and Proper Wick Trimming. Our wicks are pure Hemp + Cotton.$16.80
- Honeybee Scatter Garden
A wonderful mix of eighteen varieties of flowers noted for their beauty and ability to attract honeybee's. In cool climates, plant in spring, early summer or late fall. Fall planting should be late enough so that seeds do not germinate until spring. In mild climates, for best results, plant in fall. Includes: 18 seed varieties, growing directions. Flowers.(1) Annual Candytuft,(2) Lance-Leaved Coreopsis,(3) Purple Coneflower, (4) Dwarf Cosmos, (5) California Poppy (6) Indian Blanket, (7) Baby Blue-Eyes,(8) Corn Poppy, (9) Rocky Mountain Beeplant, (10) Globe Gilia, (11) Lacy Phacelia, (12) Spiderwort, (13) Sweet Alyssum Tall White, (14) White Rockcress, (15) Giant Purple Hyssop, (16) New England Aster, (17) Bergamot, (18) Prairie Coneflower. zones. 4–9 | seed. 15 g | coverage. 125 sq. ft.$15.00
- Garden in a Bag- Mini Snaps
Mini-Snapdragon {Antirrhinum majus} Rose-pink clusters of flowers on sturdy stems named for the flower head which, when laterally squeezed, is reminiscent of the head of a dragon opening its mouth. To encourage more blossoms, pinch off old blooms. Complete to grow kit in a leak proof bag a perfect gift for her, Valentine's Day or any nature lover. Includes: seed, OMRI listed soil, OMRI coconut husks for drainage, directions.$12.00
- Herb Garden
This Garden Maker is a tested favorite, and the perfect addition to any garden, windowsill, or kitchen. A classic collection of 8 organic culinary herbs {basil, parsley, garlic chives, oregano, dill, cilantro, thyme, sage} to grow in containers or garden space. Chosen for their ease in growing as well as their culinary versatility and ornamental value. Includes: 8 varieties of organic seed, recycled US steel case, garden stakes, pencil, directions.$24.00
- Mixology Cube Mini$7.00
- Flavored Syrups$6.50
- Silicone Kids Cup$12.00