Coco Bee Candle- Mimosa

Organic Beeswax & Coconut Oil Candles Scented with Premium Oils Mimosa is a tart blend of champagne bubbles with crisp apples, grapefruit juice and orange peel. Our oils are phthalate, paraben, acetone and color dye free so they burn clean without all that black soot! Oils are also cosmetic grade, meaning they are tested and approved for use by the FDA and IFRA Full scent descriptions available on our website: thecocobeeco.com These candles are hand poured in house, small batch style, at our little shop on main street in Colfax, WA. Every candle is made with locally sourced beeswax, organic coconut oil and a custom blend of oils. We do not use high heat, bleach or binders. Please remember to never leave a candle unattended and secure them out of reach in between uses. Size 8oz - Burn Time 25-35 Hours *Burn Time Varies on Temperature, Length of Burn Per Use, Humidity and Proper Wick Trimming. Our wicks are pure Hemp + Cotton.